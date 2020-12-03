COVID-19 vaccination cards will be issued, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Department of Defense released the first images of a COVID-19 vaccination record card and vaccination kits Wednesday.



Photo By: EJ Hersom, DOD

The cards will be sent out as part of vaccination kits from Operation Warp Speed.

“Everyone will be issued a written card that they can put in their wallet that will tell them what they had and when their next dose is due,” according to Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director of the Immunization Action Coalition in a report by CNN.

The CDC issued a COVID-19 Vaccination Program Interim Playbook which states “For most COVID-19 vaccine products, two doses of vaccine, separated by 21 or 28 days, will be needed. Because different COVID-19 vaccine products will not be interchangeable, a vaccine recipient’s second dose must be from the same manufacturer as their first dose.”

