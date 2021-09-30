COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic to launch in San Mateo County

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Pfizer booster clinics will begin in October at the San Mateo County Event Center.

Starting Oct. 7, eligible residents will be able to get the boosters at 1346 Saratoga Drive.

Depending on the demand of booster shots, more clinics may be scheduled.

The clinic is open on:

Thursday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12 from noon to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments for the clinic can be mad through MyTurn — Appointments are encouraged but not required.

The process will be similar to previous vaccination clinics — Residents will drive up to be checked in, then get the shot while staying in the car. Those who receive the booster will be required to wait for a 15-30 minute observation period.

The FDA and CDC are recommending the following people get booster shots at least six months after getting the second dose of Pfizer:

People 65 + and those in long-term care facilities

People 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions or at increased risk of social inequities

People 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions

People 18 to 54 who are at increased risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to occupational or institutional setting

For those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, federal guidance has not yet been released.