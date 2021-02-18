COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanded in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Contra Costa County announced that they are expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to teachers, grocery workers, and other essential workers.

They will now be able to sign up for their vaccine.

On Thursday, the county extended the eligibility to those who work in education and childcare, food and agriculture workers, and emergency services as listed in Phase 1B.

Residents 65 years and older are also eligible to sign up.

“We are committed to protecting all of our educators by ensuring they can access the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors. “It is critical that we prioritize the health and well-being of all the essential workers who have cared for us and our families throughout the pandemic.”

Eligible residents can sign up on MyTurn or by calling 1-833-422-4255.

County officials released a statement informing residents that ‘due to a temporary reduction in vaccine supply from the state, all appointments at county sites are filled through the next two weeks at least.’

If you need to cancel your existing appointment or need to make an appointment for the second dose, you should call 1-833-829-2626.

As more appointments become available, health services will prioritize the eligible essential workers and those 65 and older.

For the latest on Contra Costa’s COVID-19 response, visit cchealth.org/coronavirus.