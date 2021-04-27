COVID-19 vaccine rates across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Most Bay Area counties are making great progress, especially among those who have at least one dose of the vaccine

Alameda County has 67% of those eligible receiving at least one dose, while more than 41% are fully vaccinated.

In Contra Costa County, more than 68 percent are partially vaccinated, and 47% are fully vaccinated.

In Marin County, more than 81% have received one dose while nearly 59% are fully vaccinated.

There are unused appointments there and are now offering drop-ins with no appointment necessary.

Napa County has more than half those eligible partially vaccinated with over 40% fully vaccinated.

In San Francisco, 69% of those eligible have received at least one dose, and 45% are fully vaccinated.

San Mateo County has nearly 70% of those eligible receiving one dose and 45% fully vaccinated.S

Santa Clara County has more than 65% with at least one dose and more than 37% are fully vaccinated.

In Solano County, 53% have received at least one dose, and 35% are fully vaccinated.

Interest in appointments is slowing down, and they are offering drop-ins with no appointment necessary.

And in Sonoma County, 64% have had at least one dose, and 45% are fully vaccinated.

Most Bay Area counties are currently in the Orange Tier.

We found San Mateo, Marin, and San Francisco could move to the yellow tier as early as next week, if cases remain low.