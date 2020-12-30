COVID-19 vaccine rollouts fall short: How delays impact Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – President-elect Joe Biden coming down hard on operation warp speed after news that the program is falling far short of its goal of shipping 20 million vaccine doses by early January.

The CDC says that more than 11 million doses have been distributed to states so far and about 2 million doses have been administered.

Operation Warp Speed is turning out to be quite a bit slower than expected but vaccinations are continuing to roll out here in the Bay Area.

UCSF says so far they’ve given nearly 6,000 doses to their frontline health care workers since mid-December, which represents about 41% of their workers in phase one.

Kaiser Permanente says they’ve vaccinated over 30,000 health care workers in Northern California and vaccinations are continuing each day with employees and doctors with the highest risk of exposure to COVID-19 infected patients given first priority.

While at Stanford a doctor there says they’ve given shots to close to 30% of their hospital staff, which includes all of their frontline workers, and are expecting to start inoculating those in the second tier.

Nationally, a public health expert at Brown University took to Twitter to rant about the apparent slow rollout of vaccine distribution, venting his frustration about what he sees as no effort from the feds to help states launch a real vaccination infrastructure.

However, the new stimulus package now signed into law includes $69 billion to aid vaccine distribution, testing, and contact tracing.

Solano County’s Public Health Officer says he has seen no problem with the rollout so far on his end.

“I’m not really seeing it because we’re getting the vaccine that we’re getting and we’re getting them into arms as quickly as possible,” Dr. Bela Matyas said. “We would’ve liked to of started earlier but goals are just that their projections, you don’t know the reality until you experience it. I’m not spending a whole lot of time complaining, I’m grateful that we have the vaccine.”

So far, the one snafu we’ve heard about is from Napa County where one allocation of the Pfizer vaccine may have been shipped too cold to queen of the valley hospital.

Pfizer notified the hospital of the potential problem and a replacement shipment was received soon after.