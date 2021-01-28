COVID-19 vaccination tracker: Local, state distribution data near me

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) – As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, the U.S. continues its work to vaccinate the population against COVID-19 to stop the spread and end the outbreak.

Since vaccine distribution began in the U.S. in mid-December, more than 24 million doses have been administered, reaching 6.2% of the total U.S. population, according to federal data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. is currently administering around 1 million shots a day.

Just how many doses have been administered in the county where you live? Check out the interactive dashboard below on the state’s COVID website:

If you’re looking for a more detailed map on COVID vaccine distribution, doses administered, you can check out data from the CDC website below:

California has been criticized for vaccinating so few people even amid a national vaccine shortage that appears to be the main bottleneck, administering about 2.6 million of 4.7 million doses shipped. At the same time, confused residents are clamoring for more information and frustrated by eligibility rules that vary by county and by hospital system.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that unnamed private third-party administrators will work with a new statewide secretary in charge of delivery to decide where the state’s supply of vaccine should go as federal supply ramps up to meet demand. A new sign-up tool will also allow the state to better track where vaccines have gone and who has been vaccinated, while also allowing residents to schedule an appointment when it’s their turn.

The state will move to an age-based eligibility system that should make counties and hospital networks — which have been scheduling appointments and determining eligibility under broad state guidance — move at a more uniform clip. Currently, some counties and hospital systems are taking appointments for people 65 and older while others are limited to 75 and up.

Counties say they welcome change if that means more clarity and information, but also warned that local governments are the eyes on the ground that ensure vulnerable populations — including people without insurance or in hard-hit communities — are inoculated.

Newsom recently lifted the state’s stay-at-home order, with counties reverting back to the color-coded tier system for reopening.

The Bay Area remains in the purple tier.