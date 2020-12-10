COVID-19 vaccines: When will they be approved?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There are two COVID-19 vaccine candidates up for Emergency Use Authorization in the United States this month, with another in the works.

Companies Pfizer and Moderna have studied and tested their own formulas and are at the stage where they can present data to experts and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The agency will determine whether the formula is not just effective against the new coronavirus, but also safe for the majority of American residents.

AstraZeneca’s candidate is showing promise but is not as far along.

Each company has its own timeline for vaccine approval in the United States, but leaders from the federal level down to the county level are already gearing up to receive thousands of doses this month.

It is important to note that the FDA has not given Emergency Use Authorization for any COVID-19 vaccine as of Dec. 10, and it has not confirmed any meetings taking place after Dec. 17.

“In this time of great urgency, FDA staff feel the responsibility to move as quickly as possible through the review process. However, they know that they must carry out their mandate to protect the public health and to ensure that any authorized vaccine meets our rigorous standards for safety and effectiveness that the American people have come to expect.” FDA on Dec. 10, 2020.

Here are the vaccine candidates and where they are in the approval process:

Pfizer-BioNTech

Pfizer is an American biopharmaceutical company, which means they make and sell medicine and vaccines. They partnered with German company BioNTech to work on the COVID-19 vaccine.

TIMELINE

Nov. 18, 2020: Pfizer announces its COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 95% effective and that the vaccine protects older people most at risk of dying from COVID-19.

Dec. 8, 2020: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration posts documents revealing a positive review of Pfizer’s vaccine. Residents in the United Kingdom receive the world’s first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer.

Dec. 10, 2020: The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, made up of scientists, independently reviews Pfizer and BioNTech’s data of their COVID-19 vaccine and votes. Their decision will guide the FDA’s final approval.

Final decision: The FDA is expected to meet in the next week to make its final decision.

The United Kingdom, Bahrain and Canada have already approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna

Moderna is an American biotechnology company focusing on drug discovery, drug development, and vaccine technologies.

TIMELINE

Nov. 16, 2020: Moderna’s study suggests its COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective.

Nov. 30, 2020: Moderna requests U.S. and UK regulators to approve its vaccine for emergency use.

Dec. 17, 2020: Moderna expects its review by the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

Final decision: There is no date set, but the FDA will likely meet at the end of December to make its final decision.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a British–Swedish pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company.

TIMELINE

Dec. 8, 2020: Oxford University and AstraZeneca study suggests the COVID-19 vaccine is about 70% effective, but has not met the criteria for official government review.

Final decision: Too early to know.

The Associated Press contributed to this report