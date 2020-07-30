SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re afraid of catching COVID-19 at work, can you opt-out like some of the professional athletes are doing?
Can you sue a business if you catch coronavirus?
What should businesses be doing to protect you from COVID and them from lawsuits?
You could ask a lawyer, but they charge you! That’s why KRON4’s Darya Folsom called up her brother Steve Hirschfeld, attorney at Hirschfeld & Kraemer, to take advantage of the family discount.
Watch the full video above.
- COVID-19 workplace lawsuits: Can you file one?
