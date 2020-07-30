Coronavirus: The Latest

COVID-19 workplace lawsuits: Can you file one?

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re afraid of catching COVID-19 at work, can you opt-out like some of the professional athletes are doing?

Can you sue a business if you catch coronavirus?

What should businesses be doing to protect you from COVID and them from lawsuits?

You could ask a lawyer, but they charge you! That’s why KRON4’s Darya Folsom called up her brother Steve Hirschfeld, attorney at Hirschfeld & Kraemer, to take advantage of the family discount.

Watch the full video above.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News