SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The ‘Quarantine and Isolation Calculator’ provides information about what precautions people with COVID-19 and their close contacts can take.

The tool is located on the CDC’s website and works on your computer or phone.

This is how it works:

Select the option that best suits you. (For example: If you have been in close contact with someone who tested positive, choose that option) Scroll down to see a new prompt – The calculator will ask if you have tested positive any time in the last 90 days, and it will show you the date range – so you know exactly when you are in the clear. If you have not had COVID in the last 90 days, scroll down to the next prompt and you’ll need to provide some details about your vaccine status. (For this example, let’s say your COVID-vaccine is not up to date, meaning you have not gotten all recommended doses of their vaccine, including boosters.) Once the calculator has that information, the last thing it needs is the date of exposure. Results are shown.

The calculator will show you the earliest you should leave your home, as long as you don’t develop symptoms and have tested negative, in addition to how long you should wear a mask after exposure.

If you want to use this tool, visit the website.