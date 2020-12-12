COVID cases rising: More Bay Area hospitals approach ICU capacity

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Since the vaccine won’t be widely available for several months, it’s approval won’t provide any immediate relief for hospitals.

More and more cases of COVID continue to spread throughout communities and now health officials are giving a grim outlook on how hospital bed capacity is dwindling to distressingly low levels.

Marin County Public Health Officer laid out the facts about how the county is seeing it’s intensive care unit or ICU – those hospital beds where the extremely sick need specialty care is rapidly filling up.

“We are at 85 percent capacity, with only room for 11 percent more. Everyone getting sick,” Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Health Officer, said.

“We are actually doing quite poorly, we are definitely feeling the effect of cases coming,” Dr. Bela Matyas, Solano County Health Officer, said.

Dr. Bela Matyas, with Solano County, says what health officials warned against those mass gatherings at Thanksgiving where the virus could spread, happened.

Now, the reality with positive rates soaring up and ICU beds disappearing.

“We are just seeing so many cases, all over the age bracket and dying,” Dr. Matyas said.

“We are seeing and taking action because of what is happening,” Dr. Maze, Sonoma County Health Officer, said.

Sonoma County, a hold out from the five other Bay Area counties that instated a shelter at home nearly a week ago, now saying it too will issue a similar order due to the bump in COVID-19 cases and shrinking ICU beds.

Dr. Matyas adds, going forward if we don’t all individually do better, the situation stressing out hospitals will just get profoundly worse with potentially fatal results.

“Don’t expose people. Don’t go out if you are sick and can spread the virus,” Dr. Matyas

In the meantime, regionally Dr. Matyas says it looks like we may drop below 15 percent capacity in the entire Bay Area and that is a dangerous level to be at.