COVID hospitalizations remain low despite rising new cases

The delta variant has led to a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country–including right here in the bay area.

In some places, i-c-us are being overwhelmed again–but that’s not a problem in the Bay Area.

“We’ve done an extremely well job of vaccinating the most vulnerable people.”

That’s why UCSF infectious disease specialist doctor Peter Chin-Hong believes that bay area hospitals are stabile.

Our area has seen an increase in COVID diagnosis, and an increase in hospitalization… but for now it’s manageable.

“Still not even close to where we were at the peak of the winter surge and what it means is that we have the right resources.”

But some other parts of the country aren’t doing as well.

“Low vaccination rates, high hospitalization, bursting at the seams probability. It’s happening very vividly not just all over the country but if you look at California with what’s happening in the central valley.”

Dr. Chin-Hong says the delta variant is much worse than previous variations.

“For an unvaccinated person, right now is the most dangerous time we’ve had in the history of COVID.”

He says with the delta variant more virus particles are produced and it’s impacting people who may have thought they were safe.

“We’re seeing covid bring people into the hospital who are younger. So it’s not the 70-year-olds or the 80-year-olds. The median age now is people in their 40s.”

He says the most important thing people can do to stay out of the hospitals is spread less infection.

“Of the top 10 things you can do, number 1-9 is get vaccinated and number 10 is wear your mask.”

Dr. chin-hong believes delta variant cases will start to go down in early September.