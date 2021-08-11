COVID now ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ Santa Cruz County officials say

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Following the recent deaths of two unvaccinated Santa Cruz County residents infected with the COVID delta variant, county officials said the pandemic has changed into a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

The COVID victims were both in their mid-70s, an age group that is at higher risk of serious health effects and death from the virus. Santa Cruz County spokesman Jason Hoppin declined to say why the patients had chosen to not be vaccinated. One patient lived in mid-county and the other lived in north county.

“If you are unvaccinated, you are at extreme risk,” Hoppin told KRON4.

The county’s COVID death toll is now at 209.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows that communities in Santa Cruz are experiencing a high rate of transmission due to the highly contagious delta variant.

Two unvaccinated Santa Cruz County residents died from COVID-19 on Aug. 2, 2021. (Getty Images)

County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel said, “With the widespread availability of vaccines, we had hoped to avoid further deaths and serious illnesses due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, that is not happening, and our health care system is being impacted once more.”

There were zero COVID-related deaths in the county for the past two months. But hospitalizations are increasing once again because of a delta-fueled surge.

Santa Cruz health officials are concerned that if unvaccinated residents continue to refuse to get a shot, COVID cases could overwhelm local hospitals.

“We have about 500 current COVID cases, and we would assume that most, if not all, of those are deltas,” Hoppin said.

“The spread is alarmingly rapid. This is a dangerous surge that is expected to last several more weeks. Vaccinations are the way out of this pandemic,” Hoppin said.

The three COVID-19 vaccines available — Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson — are effective against all variants of the coronavirus, including delta.

Breakthrough cases have shown that even vaccinated people can still become infected, but the chances of becoming seriously ill or dying from COVID are almost zero for the fully vaccinated.

“Even if you get a breakthrough case, you don’t get seriously ill. If this was a pandemic of the mildly ill, we wouldn’t have been through what we went through over the past 18 months,” Hoppin said.

No vaccine is 100% bulletproof.

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is administered by a respiratory therapist. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease physician at the University of California San Francisco, said, “Nothing in life is 100% guaranteed.”

“More than 99% of deaths in the U.S. are among unvaccinated folks. That means there is a super small chance. In the realm of healthcare outcomes, less than 1% is an amazing risk reduction,” Chin-Hong said.

Wearing masks indoors is “recommended” by Santa Cruz County and the CDC.

Despite the delta surge, Newel has not issued a mandatory order requiring everyone to wear masks indoors. This has caused a heated debate within Surf City, especially after most Bay Area counties announced that indoor masks are now required.

Newel will consider requiring masks indoors if and when she feels it’s necessary based on case rate data. Individual businesses can require masks.

Santa Cruz County residents can make a vaccine appointment here. Vaccines are free.