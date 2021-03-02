COVID reopening tiers: Where each Bay Area county stands as cases drop

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced new changes to Bay Area reopening as COVID-19 cases decrease across the state of California.
5 Bay Area counties have been moved to the Red tier, which is less restrictive but still considered “substantial” for COVID spread.
The state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” categorizes each county as purple (widespread transmission), red (substantial), orange (moderate), and yellow (minimal).
And here’s a live look at what tier each county is in, and what that means:
We’ve listed out what is open in each Bay Area county below.
Alameda County: Purple
Hair salons and barbershops can open outdoor with modifications. Nail salons can open outdoors only with modifications. Gyms can open outdoors only with modifications.
Contra Costa County: Purple
Hair salons and barbershops can open indoor with modifications. Nail salons can open outdoors only with modifications. Gyms can open outdoors only with modifications.
Marin County: Red
Many indoor businesses may open with up to 25% capacity, including indoor dining and theaters. Gyms can open at 10%. Retail stores can operate at 50%.
Napa County: Red
Many indoor businesses may open with up to 25% capacity, including indoor dining and theaters. Gyms can open at 10%. Retail stores can operate at 50%.
Santa Clara County: Red
Many indoor businesses may open with up to 25% capacity, including indoor dining and theaters. Gyms can open at 10%. Retail stores can operate at 50%.
San Mateo County: Red
Many indoor businesses may open with up to 25% capacity, including indoor dining and theaters. Gyms can open at 10%. Retail stores can operate at 50%.
Santa Cruz: Purple
Select businesses can reopen indoors. Most businesses can operate outdoors with modifications.
Solano County: Purple
Select businesses can reopen indoors. Most businesses can operate outdoors with modifications.
Sonoma County: Purple
Select businesses can reopen indoors. Most businesses can operate outdoors with modifications.
San Francisco: Red
Many indoor businesses may open with up to 25% capacity, including indoor dining and theaters. Gyms can open at 10%. Retail stores can operate at 50%.