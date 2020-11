SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Coronavirus tests at SFO’s day-of-travel testing site are officially sold out.

There aren’t any available reservations for the rapid test until December 1st, which may complicate plans for those traveling for Thanksgiving this week.

As an alternative, a drive-through testing site at United’s Maintenance Center has non-rapid tests still available.

Tests cost $105 and provide results within 48 hours.

