COVID vaccine: CVS vaccinating long-term care facility residents and staff

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — CVS is giving COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care facilities starting on Monday.

Teams of pharmacists will first go to facilities in 12 states to administer the Pfizer vaccine: Nevada, Oregon, New York, Florida, Maryland, Maine, Connecticut, Ohio, New Hampshire, Vermont, Kentucky and Oklahoma.

CVS will add 36 more states to the vaccination plan after Christmas, and Puerto Rico in the new year.

“Vaccinating one of our most vulnerable populations is the latest milestone in our multifaceted pandemic response, which includes testing more than 10 million people for the virus since March,” said Karen S. Lynch, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, Aetna.

“The eventual availability of COVID-19 vaccines in communities across the country will bring us one step closer to overcoming the most significant health challenge of our lifetime,” added Lynch, who is the incoming president and CEO.

The company says it expects to vaccinate up to four million residents and staff through the special focus on long-term care facilities.

CVS will later begin vaccinating the general public at its locations by appointment only. According to CVS, they will be able to give 2 –25 million shots per month.