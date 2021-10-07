Pfizer asks U.S. to vaccinate kids 5-11 years old

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Younger children are one step closer to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer and BioNTech on Thursday submitted a request to the U.S. FDA for children ages 5-11 years old to get the vaccine under Emergency Use Authorization.

As of now, it’s approved for emergency use for kids ages 12-15. The Pfizer vaccine is fully FDA approved for everyone else ages 16 and up.

With new cases in children in the U.S. continuing to be at a high level, this submission is an important step in our ongoing effort against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/5QCRwfYbR5 — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) October 7, 2021

An independent expert panel will convene and review and debate the data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech to decide whether they can give Emergency Use Authorization. This is set to happen later this month.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, separated by 21 days, to be fully effective. However, studies have shown that the protection weans over time. To reinforce COVID-19 immunity, the CDC has recommended that people receive a booster shot six months from their second dose.

At this time, the CDC says booster shot priority should go to people ages 65 years and older, residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care settings, and people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions.

Now, according to Pfizer’s research, the company says younger kids should also get a thiurd dose.

After their second dose, the 5- to 11-year-olds developed virus-fighting antibody levels just as strong as teens and young adults get from regular-strength shots, The Associated Press reported.