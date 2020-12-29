COVID vaccine priority: Who’s next

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Wondering where you stand in line when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday during his coronavirus briefing explained who will be next to receive the vaccine.

At this time, California is in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution.

Those in Phase 1A include:

Health care workers

Workers and residents at skilled nursing facilities

Workers and residents at other congregate living facilities

Next is Phase 1B, which is divided into two tiers:

Phase 1B, Tier One includes:

People 75 and older

Workers in education, like teachers, and childcare

Emergency services workers

Food and agriculture workers, like farm workers and grocery workers

Phase 1B, Tier Two includes:

Anyone 65 or older with an underlying health condition or disability

Workers in transportation and logistics

Industrial, residential and commercial sectors

Critical manufacturing workers

Incarcerated individuals

Homeless individuals

Next is Phase 1C, which will include:

Anyone 16 to 64 years old with an underlying health conditions or disability

Workers in water and waste management

Workers in the defense, energy and chemical sectors

Communications and IT workers

Financial services and government operations workers

Community service groups

Gov. Newsom said California’s Vaccine Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday to finalize the tiers and distribution plans.

Here are the latest ICU capacity numbers by region in California: