COVID vaccine priority: Who’s next

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Wondering where you stand in line when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday during his coronavirus briefing explained who will be next to receive the vaccine.
At this time, California is in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution.
Those in Phase 1A include:
- Health care workers
- Workers and residents at skilled nursing facilities
- Workers and residents at other congregate living facilities
Next is Phase 1B, which is divided into two tiers:
Phase 1B, Tier One includes:
- People 75 and older
- Workers in education, like teachers, and childcare
- Emergency services workers
- Food and agriculture workers, like farm workers and grocery workers
Phase 1B, Tier Two includes:
- Anyone 65 or older with an underlying health condition or disability
- Workers in transportation and logistics
- Industrial, residential and commercial sectors
- Critical manufacturing workers
- Incarcerated individuals
- Homeless individuals
Next is Phase 1C, which will include:
- Anyone 16 to 64 years old with an underlying health conditions or disability
- Workers in water and waste management
- Workers in the defense, energy and chemical sectors
- Communications and IT workers
- Financial services and government operations workers
- Community service groups
Gov. Newsom said California’s Vaccine Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday to finalize the tiers and distribution plans.
Here are the latest ICU capacity numbers by region in California:
- Bay Area 9.5%
- Northern California 29.3%
- Greater Sacramento 16.6%
- San Joaquin Valley 0%
- Southern California 0%