COVID vaccine site opens in Contra Costa County for those 65 and older

HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) – In the East Bay, a new coronavirus mass vaccination location has opened up in Hercules and hoping to give out hundreds of vaccines per day and more in the near future.

In Contra Costa County, health officials want to dramatically increase vaccine distribution and the site is a big step in that direction.

This new coronavirus mass vaccination site in Hercules is a joint effort being run by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office and several fire departments and police departments from across the county.

Vaccines are being given by appointment to anyone 65 or older and healthcare workers who qualify under Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination rollout plan.

So far, this site can vaccinate about 500 people per day, and they are prepared to more than twice that number if the vaccine supply is increased.

“We have been asked to ramp up to as many as a thousand to 1,200 per day which we are prepared to do. Right now, we are administering 500 vaccines,” Steve Hill, with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, said.

Peter McEllicott and his wife signed up online over the weekend and received their first doses of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday afternoon.

Peter says he wasn’t all that excited about getting the shot but felt it was the right thing to do.

“I wouldn’t say I was eager but that’s what we got to do so that’s what we did,” Peter said.

Everyone who is vaccinated at this site must wait in an observation area for at least 15 minutes to make sure they don’t have an adverse reaction to the vaccine.

Before leaving they are also scheduled to receive their second dose in a few weeks.

More information about signing up for a vaccine here or at any county-run location can be found at the Contra Costa County Health Services website.