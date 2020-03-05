Cruise ship passenger from Sonoma County tests presumptive positive for coronavirus

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Sonoma County Department of Health Services said a second person from the Grand Princess cruise ship has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus Thursday.

The patient is a resident of Sonoma County who traveled internationally on the Grand Princess ship from San Francisco to Mexico, health officials said.

Both the first patient, who was also a passenger on the same ship, and this new patient are in isolation rooms at a local hospital.

A presumptive positive case is defined as likely to be positive for COVID-19. The CDC will conduct another test to confirm the diagnosis.

Health officials have received a list of Sonoma County residents who were on the Grand Princess Cruise and the shuttle to and from the ship.

They are now contacting passengers to make them aware.

The 14-day window of risk from these exposures will end Friday evening, March 6, officials said.

If passengers have not exhibited symptoms by then, they will be considered no at risk from the cruise ship exposure.

The Grand Princess cruise ship is currently stranded at sea as it awaits coronavirus testing kits to be flown in from the U.S. Coast Guard.

