CVS opens more than 100 COVID vaccine sites in California

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – CVS has opened up more than 100 new vaccination sites across California.

The new sites open up as millions more Californians became eligible for the vaccine today.

“We’re definitely ready and able. As more shipments come in, we’re ready to continue vaccinating,” Lisa Kalajian, district leader with CVS Health, said.

CVS is giving Bay Area residents more spots to get their shots. More CVS stores in Alameda, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma, and Monterey are now administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, appointments are still tough to come by.

KRON4’s Noelle Bellow: “Is that just a Bay Area issue or are appointments being snatched up quickly all over the place? Lisa Kalajian: “Appointments are being snatched up but we are opening up more appointments as we receive more shipments. The good news is once you do get an appointment, you are guaranteed to get your second dose.”

It’s welcomed news to the millions of Californians now eligible to get their vaccine.

Those with cancer and down syndrome, kidney, and heart disease are now eligible, as are pregnant Californians and those considered obese.

Stanford infectious disease expert Dr. Dean Winslow says the vaccine is worth the wait.

“This group that they just opened it up to are very much at high risk for developing severe disease. Some people may have to wait a little longer, but this is really unprecedented to vaccinate the entire state and I think overall California has done a good job,” Dr. Winslow said.

As far as verification goes, CVS is working on the honor system and won’t be verifying your health condition in person and officials say you can sign up for an appointment at a CVS location outside the county you live in.

“We understand people work in different coutnies, they might be in a diff area for whatever reason and at that point it’s absoultely okay,” Kalajian said.