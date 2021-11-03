CVS COVID vaccines for kids: Availability in Bay Area

Images of CVS pharmacist administering vaccine to child at CVS on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Sugarland, Texas. (Brandon Thibodeaux/CVS Health)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Select CVS locations in the Bay Area are scheduling appointments for kids to get the COVID-19 shot this weekend.

CVS said 266 locations across California are offering the vaccine to the 5-11 age group, depending on supply.

You can check the vaccine availability at your closest CVS stores by starting the scheduling process online.

KRON4 counted at least 26 CVS locations in the Bay Area that are offering the kid doses, but appointments are subject to vaccine supply.

Appointments start Sunday, Nov. 7.

“CVS Pharmacy locations that will be administering the vaccine to children ages five to 11 years were selected because these locations have vaccinators on site who are solely focused on administering vaccines,” the company said. “CVS vaccinators in these locations have also received additional training on managing pediatric vaccinations to help ensure the best experience for children and their families.”

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the vaccine for the younger age group, with kids getting about one-third of the dose that is given to adults and teens.

Then, a CDC advisory panel on Tuesday unanimously endorsed giving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to the 28 million children in that 5-11 age group.

Vaccinating the kids “is a major step forward for our nation in our fight to defeat the virus,” President Joe Biden said after the CDC recommendation.

With the expectation that it would be approved, Pfizer had already begun shipping its kid-sized doses to providers across the country.

The children are supposed to get two doses, three weeks apart to be effective. It will also be administered with a smaller needle.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are not currently authorized for children.