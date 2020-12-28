CVS administering COVID-19 vaccine to nursing homes in California

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – CVS will be delivering vaccinations to 15,000 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities across California.

698,000 patients will be vaccinated in this program.

CVS has mobilized this country-wide at overall 40,000 long term care facilities.

The company is starting by serving these patients and then in 2021, vaccines will also be provided to the general public by appointment only. Eventually giving out two to 25 million shots per month.

CVS has a long history with vaccinations handing out flu shots for years now.

CVS health’s chief medical advisor says it’s important people get vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Starting today, CVS pharmacy teams will make three visits to each long term care facility to ensure the residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster.

People at the facilities will be fully vaccinated in three to four weeks after the first shot.

