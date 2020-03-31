Dead moved onto trucks outside NY hospital

Note from the editor: The video may be difficult to watch. Please view with caution.

NEW YORK (AP) — Bodies were seen being moved from a Brooklyn hospital Tuesday that has been treating patients affected by the new coronavirus.

A forklift brought several bodies from a loading dock into a refrigerated tractor trailer that was parked behind the Brooklyn Hospital Center.

New York has the nation’s deadliest hot spot, with over 1,200 deaths statewide, the majority of them in New York City.

Worldwide, more than 800,000 people have been infected and over 39,000 people have died, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

