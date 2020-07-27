Death by Virus: Condemned San Quentin Inmates ‘executed’ by COVID-19

FILE – This July 9, 2020, file photo shows a correctional officer closing the main gate at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. California is giving more than 100,000 state inmates earlier release dates in its latest response to the pandemic, building on earlier steps that together could free nearly 10% of prisoners as Gov. Gavin Newsom responds to intensifying pressure from advocates, lawmakers and federal judges. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KRON) – COVID-19 has carried out the sentence handed down to ten condemned inmates at San Quentin.

The coronavirus related deaths come as the prison attempts to contain an outbreak of the virus within its walls. The outbreak has led the state to begin granting early release to some prisoners.

The last execution to take place in California was in 2006. In March of 2019 Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order placing a moratorium on executions in the state.

Below are the condemned inmates whose deaths are linked to COVID-19.

Johnny Avila Jr.

Condemned San Quentin inmate Johnny Avilla, Jr. died at the age of 62

Sentenced to death March 31, 1995

Double Murder

Died July 26, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications

Johnny Avila, Jr. was sentenced to death in Fresno County on March 21, 1996, for two counts of first-degree murder. He had been on death row since March 31, 1995.

The Crime:

According to court documents, during the late night and early morning hours of July 31 and August 1, 1991, two young women, Dorothy Medina and Arlene Sanchez attended a gathering in rural Fresno. One of the women was gang-raped, both women were then driven to a canal bank and killed.

Troy Ashmus

Condemned San Quentin inmate Troy A. Ashmus died at the age of 58

Sentenced to death July 25, 1986

Murder, Rape of a Child

Died July 20, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications

Troy Ashmus was admitted to state prison from Sacramento County on Sept. 18, 1985, to serve a six-year sentence for assault with intent to commit a specific sex crime. While incarcerated, he was sentenced to death on July 25, 1986, by a Sacramento County jury for first-degree murder, forcible rape, sodomy with a victim under 14 years old with force/violence, and lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14 with force/violence.

The Crime:

Ashmus killed seven-year-old Marcella Davis near Howe Park in Sacramento. According to court documents on May 19, 1984, he lured his victim from the park by offering to show the child a duck’s nest.

John Beames

Condemned San Quentin inmate John M. Beames died at the age of 67

Sentenced to death October 11, 1995

Murder

Died July 21, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications

John Beames was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in Tulare County on Oct. 11, 1995.

The Crime:

Beames killed the woman he lived with on January 19, 1994. According to court documents, the victim, Angelita McMain bled to death after she was beaten. Evidence at trial indicated the victim had suffered numerous injuries in the days leading up to her death.

Jeffrey Hawkins

Condemned San Quentin inmate Jeffrey J. Hawkins died at the age of 64

Sentenced to death in 1990

Double Murder

Died July 21, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications

Hawkins was committed to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Feb. 9, 1990, as a condemned inmate from Sacramento County for two counts of first-degree murder with use of a firearm, and attempted first-degree murder with use of a firearm inflicting great bodily injury.

The Crime:

Hawkins was convicted of shooting two men in 1987. According to court documents, Hawkins killed John Hedlund, a disabled former lumberyard worker, after spotting him at a bar. Days later, Hawkins killed Alfonzo Hicks Jr., a Rancho Cordova convenience store customer, during a robbery.

Dewayne Carey

Condemned San Quentin inmate Dewayne Michael Carey, died at the age of 59

Sentenced to death December 16, 1996

Murder, Robbery

Died July 4, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications

Dewayne Carey was committed to CDCR on Dec. 16, 1996 as a condemned inmate from Los Angeles County for first-degree murder.

The Crime:

According to court documents, on April 19, 1995, Dewayne Carey robbed and killed a woman inside her Harbor City, Southern California home. The victim, Ernestine Campbell, was bound and stabbed to death.

Joseph Cordova

Condemned San Quentin inmate Joseph S. Cardova, died at the age of 75

Sentenced to death May 11, 2007

Rape, Murder (Child)

Died July 1, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications

Joseph S. Cordova had been on California’s death row since 2007. He was sentenced to death in Contra Costa County on May 11, 2007, for the rape and murder of eight-year-old in San Pablo.

The Crime:

On Aug. 24, 1979, the mother of eight-year-old Cannie Melinda Bullock had left her home alone that night. Her body was found in the backyard the next morning. In 2002, investigators matched DNA from the crime scene to Cordova. He was serving a prison sentence in Colorado for child molestation.

Richard Stitely

Condemned San Quentin inmate Richard E. Stitely, died at the age of 71

Sentenced to death September 14, 1992

Rape, Murder

Died June 24, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications

Richard E. Stitely was sentenced to death in Los Angeles County on Sept. 14, 1992.

The Crime:

Stitely was convicted of the rape and murder of Carol Unger, who on Jan. 19, 1990, was last seen leaving the White Oak Bar in Reseda with Stitely. According to court documents, her body was found the next day in a parking lot of a North Hollywood industrial complex.

David Reed

Condemned San Quentin inmate David Reed died at the age of 60

Sentenced to death October 31, 2011

Murder

Died July 7, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications

David Reed was sentenced on Oct. 31, 2011, in Riverside County for first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon and was admitted onto death row on Nov. 16, 2011.

The Crime:

Reed killed a homeless man, Rick Mosley, in a 2004 attack that was believed to be racially motivated in Palm Springs.

Scott Erskine

Condemned San Quentin inmate Scott Erskine died at the age of 57

Sentenced to death September 1, 2004

Double Murder (Children)

Died July 3, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications

Scott Erskine was condemned by San Diego County for two counts of first-degree murder with use of a firearm. He had already been serving a 70 year prison sentence when DNA evidence linked him to the murder of two young boys.

The Crime:

Erskine killed 13-year-old Charlie Keever and 9-year-old Jonathan Sellers on March 27, 1993, in South Bay, San Diego County. The boys disappeared while on a bicycle ride near their homes. A jogger found their semi-nude bodies two days later. Erskine lured the victims into an igloo-shaped “fort” of brush, tied them up, and molested them before strangling them, authorities said.

Manuel Alvarez

Condemned San Quentin inmate Manuel Alvarez died at the age of 59

Sentenced to death September 14, 1989

Murder, Robbery, Rape

Died July 3, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications

Manuel Alvarez was committed to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation as a condemned inmate from Sacramento County on September 14, 1989, for first-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, rape with force, vehicle theft, and first-degree robbery.

The Crime:

According to court documents Alvarez stabbed and killed Allen Ray Birkman in a Sacramento shopping center parking lot during a robbery attempt. The victim, who worked for the police department, had just withdrawn $60 from an ATM.

