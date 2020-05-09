Delta Airlines suspends service to Oakland Airport to reduce spread of COVID-19

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Delta just announced they will be suspending services at Oakland International Airport to reduce to spread of COVID-19.

Starting next week, Delta will suspend services in several markets that have more than one Delta Airlines.

They’ve identified ten markets, a few here in California, that are being suspended in Oakland because the nearest one is San Francisco International Airport.

Hollywood, Burbank and Long Beach airports will be suspended and LAX will be the nearest one you can fly out of.

Delta says while customer volume is significantly reduced, these changes will allow their frontline employees to minimize their COVID-19 exposure risk while ensuring access to Delta’s network for those who must travel.

This is scheduled to happen Wednesday, May 13.

If your travel plans have been impacted, Delta says they have made some changes to protect customers.

For more information on can reach out to Delta.

