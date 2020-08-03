Coronavirus: The Latest

Delta flight returns to gate after passengers refuse to wear masks

Delta requires passengers to wear masks in flight in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus

DETROIT (KRON) – No mask? No flight.

A Delta Airlines flight reportedly returned to the gate at Detroit Metro Airport last week after two passengers refused to put on face coverings, WXYZ-TV reports.

The July 23 flight left Detroit for Atlanta as the passengers were asked to put on a mask but reportedly refused to comply.

 According to CNN, the company in a statement said they were “non-compliant with crew instructions” and were removed from the plane.

After a delay, WXYZ-TV reports the plane eventually was able to depart for Atlanta.

Delta, along with other major airlines including Southwest and American have enforced stricter regulations for face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

