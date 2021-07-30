Delta variant just as contagious as chickenpox, CDC says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has described the Delta variant of the coronavirus as being just as contagious and transmissible as chickenpox, the Washington Post said, citing an internal CDC document.

The variant was also more likely to break through protections that come along with the vaccines, but such cases are very rare, the Post reported.

In its summary, the CDC report said the Delta variant is highly contagious, likely more severe than other variants and breakthrough infections may be as transmissible as unvaccinated cases.

The CDC report said that universal mask-wearing is still needed to reduce transmission in addition to vaccines.

New research showed the vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant carried tremendous amounts of the virus in the nose and throat, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told the New York Times.