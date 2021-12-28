‘Deluge of omicron cases’: Santa Clara County announces new COVID requirements

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County health officials announced new recommendations and vaccine requirements for workers.

“Less than two weeks ago, we noted that the Omicron variant was about to bring a deluge of new COVID-19 cases to Santa Clara County. Unfortunately, that deluge is now here,” said Dr. Sara Cody in a press conference Tuesday.

Dr. Cody says that over the last two weeks COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County have tripled.

In response to the surge, the county is putting a booster mandate in place for first responders who work in high-risk environments.

Contra Costa County has also issued a booster mandate for first responders.

These workers have until January 24th to be up-to-date on their vaccine requirement.

You can make an appointment for a vaccination and booster here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

January 01 2022 12:00 am