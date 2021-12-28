‘Deluge of omicron cases’: Santa Clara County announces new COVID requirements

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County health officials announced new recommendations and vaccine requirements for workers.

“Less than two weeks ago, we noted that the Omicron variant was about to bring a deluge of new COVID-19 cases to Santa Clara County. Unfortunately, that deluge is now here,” said Dr. Sara Cody in a press conference Tuesday.

Dr. Cody says that over the last two weeks COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County have tripled.

In response to the surge, the county is putting a booster mandate in place for first responders who work in high-risk environments.

Contra Costa County has also issued a booster mandate for first responders.

These workers have until January 24th to be up-to-date on their vaccine requirement.

You can make an appointment for a vaccination and booster here.