Demand for at-home COVID-19 tests surges

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The threat of the omicron variant has had Bay Area residents scrambling to find at-home COVID-19 tests.

To help people in the East Bay, one supervisor is taking matters into his own hands.

The spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant ahead of the holidays has sent demand sky-rocketing for COVID testing kits.

Major stores like CVS and Walgreens are now limiting how many at-home tests customers can buy.

The lack of availability is prompting a county supervisor to step in and help out.

This week, Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia’s office is giving out the test kits for free to those who have struggled to find them.

Lines outside of the building in El Cerrito show the community is taking advantage.

While the supervisor is glad to help the West Contra Costa County community, he’s disappointed that tests have not been more widely available.

President Joe Biden announced a plan on Tuesday to distribute 500 million at-home tests to Americans, but deliveries will not start until January.

Gioia’s office has given out thousands of COVID tests so far this week, and he too is hoping the supply from the county’s health services can keep up with the demand.