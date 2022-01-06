Demand for COVID-19 tests cause long lines, traffic back-up in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, there are long lines of people waiting — some for hours — to get COVID-19 test.

At Skyport Drive across from the airport in San Jose, there is a long line of cars with people waiting to get COVID-19 tests.

Outside Kaiser Permanente’s Skyport medical offices in San Jose, cars were lined up for hours on Wednesday.

Kaiser released a statement regarding the high demand for tests.

“This current surge of the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading in our communities and testing is an important part of keeping our communities safe. As with testing sites around the country, in San Jose we are experiencing an extremely high number of those seeking testing and have been increasing appointment availability in response. Unfortunately, some people are experiencing longer waits than expected, causing some understandable frustration among our members. We greatly appreciate our members and apologize for any inconvenience they may have experienced,” Kaiser said.

“We are making several adjustments which will improve the experience, including the addition of extra staff to alleviate traffic issues; additional signage for arriving autos; and expanding and shifting the locations of testing for some members,” the health care provider added. “Our entire care staff is dedicated to helping our communities during this surge. We continue to be grateful for everyone’s understanding and patience.“

Most of the people here had made appointments for their COVID-19 tests.

One man even took the day off from work.

“It’s terrible,” the man said, who was waiting for over an hour and a half.

Across Santa Clara County, COVID cases are skyrocketing — pushing up the demand for tests.

And it’s not just sick people trying to get tested.

Many students returning to school are required to be tested for COVID-19, international travelers often need to show a negative test result, and some people, have other medical issues that require COVID testing.

For many folks, waiting in line for a test can be very frustrating.