Deputies respond to California Costco after shoppers become upset over bottled water shortage

FULLERTON, Calif. (KTLA/KTXL/CNN) – If you were looking for regular bottled water, paper towels, or toilet paper at Costco, good luck!

With word of the shortages, people were lined up at other southland Costcos well before they opened.

At a Costco in Chino Hills, deputies were called out after a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department spokesperson says customers became upset that the store ran out of water.

No arrests were made.

And it wasn’t just Costco having supply problems.

The shelves of a Target in Woodland hills were wiped clean of Clorox products and hand sanitizers.

All this apparently is a result of people concerned over the coronavirus.

While everyone we spoke to today thought the run on such items was an overreaction, there are a lot of theories out there as to why it’s happening.

Justin Wolfers, an economics professor at the University of Michigan, posted his thoughts on the issue in a series of tweets, saying “so you run out and get toilet paper not because you think society is about to crumble, but because you fear that others fear this. Fear of a run on toilet paper like a run on banks is enough create an actual run.”

And when the runs start, we need help.

News of various product shortages prompted California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra to issue a warning to those who might try to take advantage.

“Price gouging restrictions have gone into effect statewide,” Becerra said. “These price gouging restrictions make it illegal for businesses to raise the prices of most goods and services by more than 10%.”

