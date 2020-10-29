Disneyland Paris closes for France lockdown

PARIS (KRON) — Disneyland Paris confirmed it is closing its magical doors on October 29. That’s because France will be under a national shutdown the following day, President Emmanuel Macron announced.

Disneyland Paris said it will continue to take reservations for the Christmas holiday season from Dec. 19 – Jan. 3, but will be closed from Jan. 4 through Feb. 12.

In line with latest direction from the French authorities, Disneyland Paris will be closing end of day on October 29th. If you have a booking with us during the above-mentioned periods, please check our website for our latest commercial conditions : https://t.co/dQpr0tU5Y9 pic.twitter.com/sXGjSdglTg — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) October 29, 2020

People who held reservations during the new closure will be able to rebook for another date, or get a full refund.

France has been “overpowered by a second wave,” the French president said during his announcement. Over 520 coronavirus deaths were reported a day before he announced the lockdown.

The nationwide closure will not effect schools this time, The Associated Press reports.

The president of Disneyland Resort has blasted the state of California recently for its guidelines about theme park reopenings.

“Together with our labor unions we want to get people back to work, but these State guidelines will keep us shuttered for the foreseeable future,” President Ken Potrock partially said in a statement on October 20.

Large theme parks in California won’t be allowed to open until the county is in the state’s least-restrictive tier of reopening. So far, there are just 10 California counties which progressed to the yellow tier, including San Francisco.

Smaller theme parks are allowed to reopen if the county is in the Orange/Moderate tier.

Latest Stories: