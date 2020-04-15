District Attorney opens investigation into Hayward nursing facility after deadly COVID-19 outbreak

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office confirms it has opened up an investigation into a skilled nursing facility of Hayward.​

This comes after the County Public Health Department announced at least 11 people at the facility have died from COVID-19.​

Felie Mitzman says her husband of 27 years, Doctor Marshall Mitzman had been in and out of hospitals and the Gateway Rehabilitation and Care Center in Hayward since January, when he had surgery to remove a brain tumor.​

Felie says Doctor Mitzman was recovering well until recently.​ He fell ill with pneumonia.​

Then about two weeks ago, he tested positive for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 but didn’t have a fever.​

On Tuesday, he struggle to breath and later died.​

​”All I want is closure. I know it’s probably from the virus, but most of it’s from the virus because he was doing ok before that,” Felie said. ​

​The Alameda County Coroner’s Office has not released an official cause of death.​

Felie Mitzman believes her husband was infected at the care center.​

As of Tuesday, 65 residents and staff had tested positive for COVID-19 and 11 residents, including Doctor Mitzman have died.​

​“Oh, my God. I feel so bad, because how could that be?”​ Felie said.

​Doctor Mitzman was 73-years old.​ He owned Fingerprint Services of American Incorporated and was a member of the Board of Trustees for the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District.​

Hayward Councilmember Mark Salinas knew him for 20 years. Salinas is Chair of the Friends of Chabot College Foundation.​

​”He really walked the walk and talked the talk when it came to equity in California community colleges. He supported students to the very end,” Salinas said. ​

​Felie says she misses her husband and, supports an investigation into Gateway.​

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is looking into it.​

​”That place is kind of nice, I don’t know, but it’s not managed properly,” Felie said. ​

When reached over the phone, a Gateway manager told KRON4 that their nurses are putting their lives on the line for their patients and that the negative perception of their operation is unfair.​

