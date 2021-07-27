Do I live in a high-transmission area? Find out with CDC’s COVID data tracker

People sit in an outdoor dining area at a restaurant in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. California’s second round of coronavirus-related shutdowns, among the nation’s strictest measures, are already causing pain for the most populous state’s labor market and portend a deterioration in the overall U.S. employment picture for July. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The new guidance follows recent decisions in Los Angeles and St. Louis to revert to indoor mask mandates amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that have been especially bad in the South. The country is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

So now that the CDC recommends that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging, many people may be wondering – do I live in a high-transmission area?

The CDC says you can check to see how your area is by viewing the COVID Data Tracker online.

According to the data tracker, here’s how the Bay Area is shaping up:

High-transmission areas (Red)

Alameda

Contra Costa

San Francisco

Solano

Substantial transmission areas (Orange)

Marin

Sonoma

San Mateo

Santa Clara

The Associated Press contributed to this report.