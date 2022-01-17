Do not try and catch COVID-19, medical experts say

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – There’s talk that some people are trying to purposely get the omicron variant.

They think they’ll become immune and then can more easily move on with their lives but medical experts KRON4 spoke with say this is a huge mistake.

This new trend is like the old days — Before there was a chickenpox vaccine, some parents would purposely get their kids exposed, so they could get it and no longer have to worry about it.

Now, some are doing the same thing with omicron, in hopes they can put this pandemic behind them.

“There’s no good reason to get this virus purposefully, there’s every reason to avoid it,” Dr. John Swartzberg said.

Bay Area Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. John Swartzberg says trying to get the omicron variant with the idea of becoming immune and putting the pandemic behind you is a grave mistake.

“We know there is no assurance if you have omicron once you won’t get it again, there’s evidence from the United Kingdom and South Africa that that is occurring,” Dr. Swartzberg said.

Dr. Swartzberg says while most cases of omicron may be milder, there’s no guarantee you won’t be one of those to get very sick, or if it is milder to pass it on to some who is at higher risk.

“We still have so much more to learn in terms of how sick it will make you acutely how sick it will make you chronically, other things we may not have even thought of yet,” Dr. Swartzberg said.

Swartzberg says another reason not to actively seek out omicron is the risk of long-COVID.

“You may have a mild case but it may not go away, that is the acute system may get better sore throat runny nose, body aches, but the fatigue may persist the cloudy thinking may persist, other symptoms of long COVID may persist indefinitely, we just don’t know,” Dr. Swartzberg said.

Infectious disease experts say that’s just what it comes down to. We just don’t know enough about omicron yet, to take the risk.