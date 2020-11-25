Doctor acts out final moments of COVID-19 before death

A critical care physician filmed a simulation of the final moments of COVID-19 care before death from the perspective of a patient at his hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, urging people to wear masks and take the virus seriously.

Footage shows Dr. Kenneth Remy, a Washington University researcher and physician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and St. Louis Children’s Hospital, dressed in personal protection equipment and staring down into the camera.

“I hope that the last moments of your life don’t look like this,” Dr. Remy says, as he holds medical equipment, “because this is what you’ll see at the end of your life if we don’t start wearing masks.”

As of November 25, the state of Missouri had recorded 282,792 total cases of COVID-19, with a daily average of 11 deaths and 3,776 deaths overall to date.

