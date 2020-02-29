Doctor discusses how to keep you and your family safe from coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As the coronavirus continues to spread, concerns are rising across the Bay Area on how to keep families safe.

Doctor Ami Parekh, the chief medical officer at Grand Rounds, a national healthcare resource, joined KRON4 to further discuss the coronavirus concerns.

With the coronavirus, Parekh says the fear of the unknown is driving the reaction.

Parekh says you can take extra precautions, such as washing your hands with warm water for 20-seconds, not going to work when you’re sick, and not going out in public places.

People have also been hitting the stores to purchase masks, which Parekh said you only need if you are sick and experiencing symptoms.

“The purpose of a mask is actually if you are symptomatic, it prevents you from spreading the illness, so that, if you have symptoms you should wear the mask, not because it’s actually going to protect you but because it’s going to protect others around you,” Parekh said.

Health care workers, however, must wear protective wear, like a mask, to help prevent the spreading of illnesses between patients.

What symptoms to be on the lookout for was another big concern Parekh discussed.

“The current recommendation is if you have respiratory symptoms, such as cough, fever, it’s important that you take your regular precautions. Don’t go out, call your local doctor. If you have travel history to the points of interest with right now which are Asia, primarily China, Hong Kong, as well as Italy and Iran, then we are working closely with all the public health departments to make sure you get tested,” Parekh said.

For more information, you can check out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Listen to the full interview above.

