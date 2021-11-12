Doctors encourage COVID booster ahead of holidays to prevent winter surge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Some doctors are encouraging people to consider scheduling their booster before the holidays.

A big announcement from the California Department of Public Health: All fully vaccinated adults in California can get a COVID-19 booster if they want one.

“My reaction was one of relief. I think the rules have been confusing to a lot of people,” Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says this change will make things simpler.

He says if you got your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna six months ago or Johnson and Johnson two months ago, you should consider getting a booster.

“Particularly if you’re traveling over the holidays,” Dr. Chin-Hong said.

“A lot of people are going to be moving around, a lot of viruses is going to be flying around, if you want to visit someone it’s the best way to not only protect yourself but who you’re visiting,” Dr. Chin-Hong said.

It appears some websites have not been updated to reflect the change in eligibility but when KRON4 called a few pharmacies, they said they are giving boosters to all adults over the age of 18.

The California Department of Public Health says they have enough supply.

Dr. Chin-Hong says people shouldn’t get discouraged by a third shot because this could be the last one for some time.

“In other vaccines where we had 1, 2 and in a few months a third dose seems to protect us for many years so unless there’s another new super variant that is resistant to everything I think this third shot may carry us for many, many years,” Dr. Chin-Hong said.

Dr. Chin-Hong warns there will likely be a winter COVID-19 surge but with current vaccination rates and more people receiving boosters, we may not see a significant amount of hospitalizations in our area.

“In the Bay Area, I think we’re going to be protected more than most because of high vaccination rates. But in other parts of the state, Sacramento, Central Valley, some parts of Southern California, we’re already seeing increases,” Dr. Chin-Hong said.