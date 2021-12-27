Doctors warn against COVID-19 complacency

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert is warning Americans not to get complacent when it comes to COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is concerned that people may become less careful because of reports that omicron is less severe.

“I think the risks are not to be underestimated,” Fauci said.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise once again, so far the omicron variant seems to cause less severe illness but is more transmissible.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong from UCSF is warning people to continue to take the virus seriously.

He says it’s not like a cold or allergies.

“So I think it really behooves us all to be humble and continue to keep our guard up,” he said.

He says if people do become complacent, omicron will continue to spread, and it will cause serious illness in some individuals.

“I’m particularly worried about people older than 65, people who are immunocompromised and those with other medical conditions,” Chin-Hong said.

Dr. Chin-hong says it’s still important that people do everything they can to stack the deck in their favor.

“Make sure you have the maximum protection, which is again, getting that booster shot. Only 30 percent of Americans have gotten that booster shot.”

He says any level of vaccination is better than none, but booster shots may make a major difference.

“Some initial studies from the UK show with two doses of an mRNA vaccine like Pfizer and Moderna you’re only about 30% protected from infection. When you get a booster you can raise that to 80%.”

He also suggests people stay vigilant in their mask wearing.

He says because omicron is so infectious it’s better to wear a well-fitted surgical mask or a double mask as opposed to a cloth mask.