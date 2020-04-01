NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – Dolly Parton announced on social media Wednesday that she is donating $1 million to Vanderbilt for research on a cure for the coronavirus.
According to her tweets and an Instagram post, her longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad has informed her they are making advancements on research for a cure at Vanderbilt.
The singer also encouraged anyone who can afford it to make donations.
Latest Headlines:
- Santa Rosa police officer dies of coronavirus
- FDA requests removal of Zantac from the market
- Dolly Parton donates $1 million to Vanderbilt for COVID-19 research
- Antioch nursing home residents say thank you for letters
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak