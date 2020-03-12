Donovan Mitchell becomes 2nd Utah Jazz player to test positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
“Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive,” Wojnarowski added.
The news comes less than 24 hours after fellow teammate Rudy Gobert tested positive, thus prompting the NBA to suspend the entire rest of the season.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
