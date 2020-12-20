Dozens of maskless protesters march through Target

Protesters defying mask mandates marched through a Target in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday, December 17, video shows.

In video filmed by Phoenix resident Alisabeth Ybarra, demonstrators are heard chanting “Free your face” as they walk past shoppers near the registers. One participant was heard saying, “Masks do not prevent COVID.”

As of December 20, the CDC has reported 312,636 deaths from coronavirus in the United States. As of Sunday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported a total of 7,971 COVID-19 deaths in the state and 34 new deaths on that day alone.



