Dr. Anthony Fauci tests negative for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the United States and member with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has tested negative for the coronavirus, he disclosed over the weekend.

Dr. Fauci made the announcement Sunday after a reporter asked why he was not wearing a face mask during the Sunday daily briefing, CNN reports.

“The major reason to wear a face mask, is to protect you from infecting you,” Fauci said while pointing to the press gallery.

“I had my test yesterday and it’s negative,” he added.

Fauci warned Americans in an interview on CBS earlier Sunday that “it is going to be a bad week” ahead as there is an escalation in cases, but that “within a week” or so, the number of cases should start to flatten out.

The US has recorded more than 337,000 cases and over 9,600 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Latest Headlines: