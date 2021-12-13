Dr. Ghaly to give update on California’s COVID-19 response

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health secretary, is expected to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, December 13, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

As of Monday, California has confirmed 4,886,509 COVID-19 cases and 74,685 deaths.

There are 18,905 new cases (0.4% increase) and 176 new deaths (0.2% increase).

The U.S. reached a grim milestone Sunday of 800,000 deaths related to COVID-19, Reuters reports.

Over 450,000 people in the United States have died after contracting COVID-19 so far in 2021, according to the news service, which added that the total accounts for 57 percent of all U.S. deaths from the illness since the pandemic started.