Dr. Ghaly to give update on California’s COVID-19 response

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health secretary, is expected to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, December 13, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

As of Monday, California has confirmed 4,886,509 COVID-19 cases and 74,685 deaths.

There are 18,905 new cases (0.4% increase) and 176 new deaths (0.2% increase).

The U.S. reached a grim milestone Sunday of 800,000 deaths related to COVID-19, Reuters reports.

Over 450,000 people in the United States have died after contracting COVID-19 so far in 2021, according to the news service, which added that the total accounts for 57 percent of all U.S. deaths from the illness since the pandemic started. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

January 01 2022 12:00 am