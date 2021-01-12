Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site open in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Hundreds of people lined up again on Tuesday to receive COVID-19 vaccination at the county’s Event Center in San Mateo.

The center was open for a second day as the county continues its effort to speed up the rate of vaccinations for COVID-19.

On Monday, San Mateo County vaccinated approximately 950 people at its new vaccination location.

For the time being, they are only vaccinating people who qualify as healthcare workers, folks who live or work in long-term care, as part of phase 1-a plan of the vaccination rollout.

The county hopes to eventually vaccinate about 2,000 people per day here.

At the moment, only the county is operating here at the event center, but they would like to bring in other health care providers who can also provide vaccinations at this location.

“We would really like to see that large mass sites in the county include the large healthcare systems that are trying to expand and scale up there. Kaiser and Sutter and we’ve been very encouraged by the initial conversations that we have had with those entities regarding the roles that they might play in large public sites,” Louise Rogers, San Mateo County Health Chief, said.

This vaccination location for the Event Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You do have to make an appointment online and fill out a questionnaire and if you qualify, they will schedule you to come down and get a vaccination.

You simply drive up, don’t even need to get out of your car, you pull in, thy give you the vaccinations, you have to wait a moment until they clear you and then you’re done.

San Mateo County is using the Moderna vaccine.