Driving less during the pandemic? Tips on how to keep your car healthy

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Chances are if you’re staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, your car is too.

But not driving a car for an extended period of time can cause breakdowns if you’re not paying attention.

There are a few basic things you can do to avoid a breakdown next time you get behind the wheel.

Check on your car’s battery

It doesn’t take long for a battery to drain down when a car has been sitting idle day after day, particularly if the battery is nearing the end of life.

Run the vehicle’s battery once a week for about five to ten minutes.

While you’re at it, you might as well check your oil and the other fluids under the hood.

Take a look at your tires

When a vehicle sits for long periods of time, the tires can go flat.

You might notice a flat spot on the bottom that can cause a vibration on the road.

It’s a good idea to check your tire pressure to make sure everything is up to snuff.

Look for pests

While you’re under the hood, check for any sign of pests.

Cars that have not been driven in a while can be very attractive to animals looking for a home.

And sure enough, KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe found a little critter in his car.

Ideally, it’s best to park your car in a garage or carport if possible. If you can’t do that, at minimum put a sun shade up to protect the dash and the interior.

Also, avoid parking under trees. This time of year the sap and other things that can fall from trees can be really hard on the car’s paint.

If you’ve got some extra time on your hands, give your car a wash or even a wax.

But the best thing you can do, if check on your battery and make sure to run your car at least once a week.

Take it for a spin around the block, it could save you greif down the road.

