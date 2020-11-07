East Bay COVID testing event aims to slow spread in Latinx community

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – An alarming rise of new COVID-19 infection and positivity rates are being found among Latinx community members in the East Bay.

West Contra Costa organizes a mass COVID-19 testing event to slow the spread of the virus in the Latinx community.

“The Latinx community is responsible for a much larger percentage of the cases than what they represent in our population,” John Gioia said.

Contra Costa Supervisor John Gioia on why there is a sense of urgency behind this testing effort.

“In Contra Costa, the Latinx community is about 25% of our population but they represent over 50% of the cases and that number is even higher in cities like Richmond and San Pablo,” Gioia said.

“I think it’s amazing that the county is really acknowledging some of the nuances in our community,” Johana Gurdian said.

San Pablo Latinx community organizer Johana Gurdian says no questions about immigration status will be asked of those being tested.

“Their information will be kept completely confidential. It will not be shared with any police department or any other governmental department. It all stays will Contra Costa Health Services,” Gurdian said.

The slow community spread event will be held Saturday, November 7, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the West County Health Center.

Testing is free to the public. The actual test takes a couple of minutes.

“Anyone can come. Free COVID-19 testing. Free flu shot and if you want to pick up some groceries you can do that too,” Gioia said.

