East Bay hospital sees increase in COVID patients

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Contra Costa County is now seeing high levels of community transmission of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

The number of COVID cases is increasing. Last week, there were 81 people hospitalized with COVID — This week it’s 128.

John Muir Health says they are keeping a close on the situation but that they don’t expect a repeat of last year.

“Literally we are looking at it day by day,” Dr. Nick Mickas said.

Dr. Nick Mickas with John Muir Health says they are seeing an increase in COVID patients, but this surge looks very different from past surges.

“The difference between the surge this time and the surge last time is that we are seeing younger patients so more of those are going to be healthy and seeking care in our network facilities rather than coming to the hospital,” Dr. Mickas said.

During the last two waves, large tents were assembled outside John Muir Medical Center to care for COVID patients, but those tents are gone and for the time being, the health provider believes they can accommodate the increase in covid patients without putting them back up.

“We don’t have a separate triage center at this point, and we haven’t needed one. We had that in the plans in the past and we had tents up at one point that wasn’t really utilized so we don’t see the need for that at this point,” Dr. Mickas said.

The other big difference this time around is that many people are now vaccinated against COVID-19.

John Muir is encouraging anyone who’s not vaccinated to reconsider.

“The cases we are seeing are predominantly in patients who are unvaccinated,” Dr. Mickas said. “If you are not vaccinated, I would strongly encourage you to talk to someone you trust and consider a different decision because I think transmission will continue in the community.”

Finally, the health providers also say that they are seeing a lot of people coming in for no COVID issues.

Mainly people who put off treatment during the pandemic who are now in need of care.