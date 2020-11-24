Coronavirus: The Latest

Elderly lady detained during anti-lockdown protest in London

Coronavirus

by: Paul Brown via Storyful

Posted: / Updated:

A British MP made a statement in the House of Commons on November 24 saying that he had “just witnessed an elderly lady…be arrested and carried spread eagle to a police van” during an anti-lockdown protest in London.

MP Sir Charles Walker is seen in this footage observing the incident, which took place outside the Houses of Parliament. He can be heard saying, “What an outrage, what a disgrace,” as he walks away.

