SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Tuesday approved use of two Lysol disinfectant sprays against COVID-19, Lysol’s parent company Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. announced.
In a statement, the EPA said it had approved Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist, based on lab testing that showed the products were effective against coronavirus.
“Lysol is currently testing the efficacy of other disinfectant products in the brand portfolio,” Ferran Rousaud, marketing director for Lysol, said in a statement.
Lysol’s parent company, Reckitt Benckiser, had warned people against using disinfectants to treat the coronavirus after President Donald Trump apparently suggested injecting disinfectants may be a way to treat the coronavirus.
Latest Stories:
- Tracking the Tropics Week 6: Storm surge, contraflow, and the buoy network
- EPA approves 2 Lysol disinfectants as 1st to effectively kill coronavirus on surfaces
- Hiring soared in May as mass layoffs eased
- Santa Clara County’s new ‘risk reduction order’ goes into effect July 13
- Stimulus check update: Report says White House eyeing $1 trillion package